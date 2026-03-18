Mangaluru police inspector suspended over allegations of misconduct with women

Authorities have now been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit findings at the earliest.

A police inspector in Mangaluru, Sandesh P G, was suspended on Tuesday following an inquiry into allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behaviour with women. The action was taken based on a report submitted by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who examined public complaints and leaked audio-visual material.

The investigation reviewed allegations made by two women—Sumathi Naik and Avitha Minages—who had spoken to the media.

In Naik’s case, the inquiry found that she and her sister are involved in multiple ongoing disputes, with cases registered against them, some of which involve the inspector. Most of these cases are currently stayed by the Karnataka High Court, while one remains under investigation.