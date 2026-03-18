Mangaluru police inspector suspended over allegations of misconduct with women

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A police inspector in Mangaluru, Sandesh P G, was suspended on Tuesday following an inquiry into allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behaviour with women. The action was taken based on a report submitted by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), who examined public complaints and leaked audio-visual material.
The investigation reviewed allegations made by two women—Sumathi Naik and Avitha Minages—who had spoken to the media.
In Naik’s case, the inquiry found that she and her sister are involved in multiple ongoing disputes, with cases registered against them, some of which involve the inspector. Most of these cases are currently stayed by the Karnataka High Court, while one remains under investigation.
Minages had accused the inspector of harassment and bribery. The inquiry found no supporting evidence. CCTV footage, along with statements from media personnel and a lawyer present during the alleged incident, contradicted her claims. The report also noted that Minages and her husband face separate criminal charges, including alleged misappropriation of funds collected for medical treatment.
However, the inquiry took serious note of leaked audio and video clips that allegedly show the inspector engaging in inappropriate conversations with a woman. While the women seen or heard in these recordings have not filed formal complaints, the ACP concluded that the officer’s conduct was questionable and unprofessional.
Based on these findings, the department suspended Sandesh pending a detailed departmental inquiry.
The suspension comes amid broader allegations that surfaced after a Kannada news channel aired a report accusing the inspector of sexual harassment and abuse of power. A woman complainant submitted over 250 audio and video files as evidence to authorities, including the Karnataka chief secretary, director general of police, and the state home minister.
In her complaint, she alleged that the inspector demanded sexual favours and Rs 25 lakh, and threatened to falsely implicate her husband by adding him to the “rowdy-sheeter” list if she refused. She also claimed her husband had previously been wrongfully detained.
Additional allegations emerged from other women, with at least three reportedly sharing their experiences with the media. They accused the officer of harassment, intimidation inside the police station, and threats of false cases.
The Karnataka State Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the matter and sought a detailed report from the Mangaluru City Police. The Commission stated that, if proven, the allegations would constitute serious misconduct and misuse of authority.
In a separate complaint, another woman alleged that her family was harassed by the officer after her husband worked as a driver for him. She said she had earlier approached the ACP, who later apologised and assured her that no further issues would arise.
Authorities have now been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit findings at the earliest.
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