Mangaluru police identify assailants involved in murder of former gangster on city flyover, no arrests yet

The Mangaluru police recently claimed that they have identified the conspirators and assailants involved in the murder of a former gangster in the city.

Arif Hussain alias Tablet Arif, 47, who had a criminal history, was found dead beside his motorcycle on the Thokkottu flyover on March 27 after he left his home in the Talapady village of Ullal taluk at 3.30 am to go to the Mangalore dock where he worked.

Though the scene of the crime on the flyover looked like an accident at first, the victim was found to have been hacked to death. The Mangaluru police investigation in the case has revealed that a gang of six assailants knocked down the motorcycle of the victim on the flyover, which reportedly had no CCTV coverage, before hacking him to death.