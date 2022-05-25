Mangaluru: Hindu Right-wing outfits plan to hold rituals outside mosque, cops clamp Section 144

Amid the Gyanvapi Mosque row, the Mangaluru Police had to clamp Section 144 around the Assaiyeed Adbullahil Madani Mosque in Malali Tuesday after Hindu Right-wing activists planned to perform religious rituals near the mosque after claiming that it was built on a temple.

Recently, a “temple structure” was found when the renovation of the mosque at Malali was on, stirring up a controversy. The row seemed to have settled as Hindu activists did not raise the issue after the court ordered to stop the work. However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists have now decided to ascertain the truth in the form of a traditional way by raising ‘Tambula Prashne’ before the priests. In coastal Karnataka, people approach priests to know about the history of previous generations. It is a widely practiced custom which people believe in.

If the priest says that the Malali mosque was a temple once, the issue is likely to flare up as Hindu activists will further proceed legally and otherwise to claim their “rights over the mosque”.

Malali is located close to Mangaluru, which is regarded as a communally sensitive region. Any disturbance here will affect all the three coastal districts. The region is considered as a BJP bastion.

While the VHP and Bajrang Dal are planning to conduct the rituals on Wednesday, Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar Tuesday ordered a Section 144 in and around the mosque.

This is the second mosque in Karnataka which has come under the scanner of the Hindu Right-wing outfits. The Narendra Modi Vichar Manch, a Hindu Right-wing outfit, had recently approached the district administration claiming that the Jamia Mosque in Srirangapatna, 120 km from Bengaluru, which was ruled by Tipu Sultan in the 1700s, was built on a Hanuman temple. Jamia Masjid was built around 1782 and is a heritage site which is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and also runs a madrasa.