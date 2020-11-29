Mangaluru: Second ‘inflammatory’ graffiti found in 3 days, probe intensified

Police said they are probing if the graffiti found on Friday morning has any connection with today’s.

Days after the Mangaluru police found graffiti hailing terror groups in a city neighbourhood, another such scrawling was spotted on Sunday. Officers said the probe to nab the culprits has been intensified.

According to the police, the latest graffiti was found on the wall of an old police outpost along Court Road. A senior police officer told indianexpress.com that the graffiti made references to “someone offending the Prophet.”

The officer said, “Prima facie, this looks like the work of someone with the motive of creating enmity between communities and defacing public property. We have intensified the investigation. We are checking if the graffiti found on Friday morning has any connection with today’s. The culprits will be caught soon and shall be interrogated to ascertain the reason for doing this.”

While the police refused to comment on whether they had zeroed in on suspects for Friday’s incident, officers said CCTV footages have been checked and the investigation is “progressing well” with the evidence collected so far.

On Friday, a day after the twelfth anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a graffiti mentioning terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Taliban were discovered on the wall of a housing apartment in the city’s Kadri area.

Both the scribblings have been erased.

