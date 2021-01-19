Mangaluru Police makes permission necessary for private drone operators

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said drone cameras were being frequently used for gathering aerial footage of weddings, protests as well as private programmes. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Expressing security concerns posed by drones, the Mangaluru City Police has made it mandatory for those using the unmanned aerial vehicles to get prior approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order)’s office.

Confirming the same, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said drone cameras were being frequently used for gathering aerial footage of weddings, protests as well as private programmes. “We have found that some drones are being operated illegally without a unique identification number (UIN) or Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP) issued by the DGCA, which is mandatory. Such drones will be seized and action will be initiated against users,” the city police chief said.

DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar said the decision was taken in the interest of the safety of the public at large and the security of industries, tourist spots, religious places, educational institutes, the international airport, ports and petrol and oil storage units, among other sensitive installations in Mangaluru.

“Drone operators should furnish UIN/UAOP issued by the DGCA, drone specification, drone operator training certificate, permission of the land /property owner (only for the area used for take-off and landing of RPA (Robotics Process Automation) and valid reasons to fly them, for police clearance,” Shankar said.

The police have also insisted on the drone operators to have an insurance cover that comes with a liability clause that they would incur the expense for any damage caused to a third party on account of an accident or an untoward incident.