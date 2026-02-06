Mangaluru police bust Nepal-based investment fraud syndicate, 11 arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mangaluru Cyber Crime Police have arrested 11 people from different parts of the country in connection with an organised, cross-border investment fraud syndicate with links to Nepal that allegedly siphoned off crores of rupees from Indian citizens, officials said on Thursday.
According to the police, the group recruited bank account holders via Instagram and Telegram by offering commissions and job opportunities. The illegally obtained funds were then converted into cryptocurrency and transferred abroad.
Those arrested were identified as Makvan Vikram, 25, of Gujarat; Soumyaditya Chattopadhyay, 21, of West Bengal; Pupla Shiva Kumar Rao, 32, Rajesh Mandan, 30, and Mithun Kumar Mangaraj, 38, of Jharkhand; Gaurav Pandey, 24, Harsh Mishra, 22, Mohammed Akeeb Ali, 27, and Naushad Ali, 34, of Uttar Pradesh; Rajiv Ranjan Kumar, 30, of Bihar; and Om Prakash Yadav, 37, of Rajasthan.
The case originated from a complaint in which a victim was allegedly cheated of ₹1.38 crore through transfers to 10 bank accounts later found to be linked to multiple cybercrime cases across the country.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the syndicate operated through a network of Indian operatives who coordinated online investment scams using social media platforms. Five additional suspects are absconding, while the role of foreign associates is being investigated separately.
The police seized a laptop, 21 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards, and multiple debit and credit cards during the operation.
Investigators revealed that digital forensic analysis of seized devices uncovered 624 bank accounts suspected to have been used to route fraudulent proceeds. Over 4,580 complaints linked to these accounts have been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, with transactions in one account alone exceeding ₹167 crore.
Authorities also warned about the growing threat of “digital slavery,” where Indian youths are lured overseas with false job promises and forced into cyber fraud operations.
Further investigations are underway.
