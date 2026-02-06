Mangaluru police bust Nepal-based investment fraud syndicate, 11 arrested

The Mangaluru Cyber Crime Police have arrested 11 people from different parts of the country in connection with an organised, cross-border investment fraud syndicate with links to Nepal that allegedly siphoned off crores of rupees from Indian citizens, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, the group recruited bank account holders via Instagram and Telegram by offering commissions and job opportunities. The illegally obtained funds were then converted into cryptocurrency and transferred abroad.

Those arrested were identified as Makvan Vikram, 25, of Gujarat; Soumyaditya Chattopadhyay, 21, of West Bengal; Pupla Shiva Kumar Rao, 32, Rajesh Mandan, 30, and Mithun Kumar Mangaraj, 38, of Jharkhand; Gaurav Pandey, 24, Harsh Mishra, 22, Mohammed Akeeb Ali, 27, and Naushad Ali, 34, of Uttar Pradesh; Rajiv Ranjan Kumar, 30, of Bihar; and Om Prakash Yadav, 37, of Rajasthan.