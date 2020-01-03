Mangaluru police arrest two for inflammatory social media posts, tweet out notices to 23 others

The Cyber Crime Police Station of Mangaluru City has in the notice summoned the accused to appear before the cybercrime police inspector on January 5 The Cyber Crime Police Station of Mangaluru City has in the notice summoned the accused to appear before the cybercrime police inspector on January 5

The Mangaluru police have issued notices to 23 Twitter and Facebook account holders and arrested two people for posting inflammatory content on social media. Interestingly, all the notices have been posted on the Twitter handle of the Mangaluru cyber police station.

“A case is registered against you wherein you have posted an inflammatory post on social media. The said post is inciting tension which may result /resulting in breach of public peace and order, promoting enmity between groups on religious lines. The said case is under investigation,” read the notices on twitter posted by the handle @CCPSMangaluru.

The Cyber Crime Police Station of Mangaluru City has in the notice summoned the accused to appear before the cybercrime police inspector on January 5. “In case you fail to appear before undersigned, necessary steps would be initiated to compel your attendance,” added the notice.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Mangaluru cybercrime, economic offences, and narcotics (CEN) Inspector Girish said, “Since some people are sending inflammatory messages inciting communal hatred, they have been served notices. Two people identified Mohideen Hameez and Abubakar Siddique been arrested in connection with spreading communal hatred through inciting messages.”

In the background of few miscreants sending inflammatory messages inciting communal hatred, criminal cases have been registered, accused have been served notices & legal action is underway. An appeal is made to all to desist from sending any such messages in contravention of law. pic.twitter.com/b7Y3vdBRHm — Cyber Crime PS Mangaluru City (@CCPSMangaluru) December 31, 2019

One Person by name Moideen Hameez has been arrested after investigation in Cr. NO- 142/19 M’lore North Police station in connection with spreading communal hatred through inciting messages.. pic.twitter.com/yRCnGgo1bv — Cyber Crime PS Mangaluru City (@CCPSMangaluru) December 30, 2019

Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha, in a tweet, appealed against sending or forwarding messages which incite communal hatred or violence. “I appeal to all … especially youth to desist from sending or forwarding any message which incites communal hatred or violence.. please keep off from such messaging as it is illegal and would be followed by strict legal action by law enforcing agencies…,” he tweeted.

The Mangaluru police have formed a dedicated team of cyber experts to keep an eye on those allegedly spreading inflammatory messages on the internet.

