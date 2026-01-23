Ending 29-year hunt, Mangaluru police arrest notorious Dandupalya gang member Chikka Hanuma

In a major breakthrough, the Urwa police in Karnataka’s Mangaluru Thursday arrested Chikka Hanuma, 55, also known as Chikka Hanumanthappa, a key member of the notorious Dandupalya gang, which is infamous for murders, robberies, and sexual assaults. Hanuma, who had been absconding for nearly 29 years, was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

The accused, a native of Dandupalya village in Bengaluru’s Hoskote taluk, was traced and arrested in Madanapalli, Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh, where he had been living under the assumed name Krishna K N – married and raising three children. The Urwa police team carried out the operation on the basis of specific leads.

The arrest is linked to a double murder case from October 11, 1997, in which members of the Dandupalya gang allegedly entered a house in Anwar Mahal near Marigudi Cross in Urwa and brutally murdered Louiza D’Mello, 80, and her grandson, Ranjith Vegas, 19, stealing gold ornaments in the process.

Following an investigation, a trial court had convicted five accused, including Chikka Hanuma’s elder brother Dodda Hanuma, and initially awarded them the death penalty. However, on appeal, the high court set aside the convictions and acquitted them, though other cases against the accused remain pending across Karnataka.

Chikka Hanuma, however, was not acquitted and continues to face trial in this case, as well as in several other cases across the state. The Mangaluru police said they are coordinating with all relevant police stations regarding the status of pending cases and the process to subject him to trial in all cases will begin soon.

13 murder, robbery cases against Chikka Hanuma

According to the police, Hanuma had eluded arrest for decades by frequently changing his identity. He had previously been arrested in the mid-1990s in another murder case, but after securing bail, he went underground. Police records show that there are around 13 murder and robbery cases registered against him in Karnataka, 12 of which involve murder.

The Dandupalya gang is considered one of Karnataka’s most notorious criminal outfits, known for its long history of robberies, murders, and sexual assaults. Chikka Hanuma had been closely associated with the gang for years, participating in multiple high-profile crimes alongside senior gang members, including his elder brother.

The police said the arrest is a significant step toward ensuring justice in long-pending cases associated with the Dandupalya gang, and that investigations into Chikka Hanuma’s involvement in other criminal activities across the state are underway.