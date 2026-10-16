Mangaluru church priest allegedly sexually abuses minor boys, booked

A priest of a Mangaluru church was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act over allegations of sexually abusing minor boys.

The police registered a case against Cyprian Pinto after a Mysuru-based NGO brought the matter to the attention of the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. The police subsequently met the alleged victims and facilitated the filing of a complaint.

“As of now, we have learnt that five victims were allegedly sexually assaulted. We are making all efforts to ascertain the details,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

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According to the complaint, the priest allegedly lured a minor boy with chocolates and made inappropriate remarks before taking him into a room near the church’s sacristy, where he sexually assaulted him. The complaint alleged that the priest repeatedly touched the boy’s private parts during subsequent visits to the church.