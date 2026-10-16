Mangaluru church priest allegedly sexually abuses minor boys, booked

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A priest of a Mangaluru church was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act over allegations of sexually abusing minor boys.
The police registered a case against Cyprian Pinto after a Mysuru-based NGO brought the matter to the attention of the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. The police subsequently met the alleged victims and facilitated the filing of a complaint.
“As of now, we have learnt that five victims were allegedly sexually assaulted. We are making all efforts to ascertain the details,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.
According to the complaint, the priest allegedly lured a minor boy with chocolates and made inappropriate remarks before taking him into a room near the church’s sacristy, where he sexually assaulted him. The complaint alleged that the priest repeatedly touched the boy’s private parts during subsequent visits to the church.
It also stated that on August 14, around 6.30 pm, a minor who had gone to the church for a prayer-related discussion was taken to the receptionist’s room, where the priest allegedly hugged the child tightly and touched the child inappropriately.
When the complainant discussed the alleged abuse with friends, some reportedly said they too had been subjected to similar inappropriate behaviour by the priest, according to the complaint.
The boy, who was frightened by the alleged repeated abuse, later informed his parents. When the family reportedly approached the head of the Mangaluru Christian Diocese, it allegedly advised them to keep the matter confidential. A police complaint was subsequently filed.
Further investigations are underway.