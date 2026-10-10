Mangaluru man’s body exhumed 3 months after burial following murder complaint

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the exhumation of the body from the church cemetery and post-mortem examination were part of the investigation. (AI-generated image)

The body of an 86-year-old man was exhumed from a church cemetery in Mangaluru on Friday, nearly three months after his death, for a post-mortem examination following a murder complaint against his daughter and others.

Albert Rego, a resident of Kottara First Cross, died on July 19.

The Urwa police registered a murder case on September 5, based on a complaint filed by his friend, Herald Pereira, who alleged that Rego was subjected to physical and mental harassment over property-related disputes and suspected foul play in his death.

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Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the exhumation and post-mortem examination were part of the investigation. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report, and further investigation is underway.