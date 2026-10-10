Mangaluru man’s body exhumed 3 months after burial following murder complaint

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The body of an 86-year-old man was exhumed from a church cemetery in Mangaluru on Friday, nearly three months after his death, for a post-mortem examination following a murder complaint against his daughter and others.
Albert Rego, a resident of Kottara First Cross, died on July 19.
The Urwa police registered a murder case on September 5, based on a complaint filed by his friend, Herald Pereira, who alleged that Rego was subjected to physical and mental harassment over property-related disputes and suspected foul play in his death.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the exhumation and post-mortem examination were part of the investigation. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report, and further investigation is underway.
According to the complaint, Rego had confided in Pereira that his daughter, Maya Rego, had allegedly been harassing him for several years and pressuring him to transfer his property to her name. Rego had also allegedly told Pereira that he had made a will in Maya’s favour under pressure and threats, while his other children were unaware of it.
Pereira alleged that Rego had expressed fear that his daughter might kill him over the property. He also claimed that Maya frequently quarrelled with and scolded her father at home.
The complaint further stated that Pereira became suspicious after learning about Rego’s death on July 19. He alleged that Rego’s daughter did not allow him to see the body and that the burial was conducted without informing residents.
Pereira said Rego had been in good health and was not suffering from any known illness. He suspected that Rego might have been murdered or poisoned over the property dispute and sought a detailed investigation into the circumstances of his death.
Forensic examination
The police initiated a fresh investigation and exhumed the body from the Derebail Church cemetery. Samples were collected for examination by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
The police have made no arrests so far. Further investigation is ongoing.
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