At 57, Mangaluru man clears PUC exams with his son after 40-year break

Mohan Raj (left) is a chit fund businessman. He celebrates exam success with his wife and three children (Photo: Special arrangement).

When Mohan Raj, 57, sat down for his II pre-university college (PUC) examinationsthis year, equivalent to Class 12 board exams in Karnataka, he was not just another candidate. He was appearing for the same exams as his son, finally chasing a dream he had shelved four decades ago.

A resident of Kolya in Mangaluru and a chit fund businessman, Mohan completed his first PUC nearly 40 years ago. However, financial hardships and family responsibilities forced him to drop out, a decision that lingered as a lifelong regret.

The turning point came when his son Kshithij Raj began his own PUC preparations. Watching his son study reignited Mohan’s academic spark.