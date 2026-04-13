At 57, Mangaluru man clears PUC exams with his son after 40-year break

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When Mohan Raj, 57, sat down for his II pre-university college (PUC) examinationsthis year, equivalent to Class 12 board exams in Karnataka, he was not just another candidate. He was appearing for the same exams as his son, finally chasing a dream he had shelved four decades ago.
A resident of Kolya in Mangaluru and a chit fund businessman, Mohan completed his first PUC nearly 40 years ago. However, financial hardships and family responsibilities forced him to drop out, a decision that lingered as a lifelong regret.
The turning point came when his son Kshithij Raj began his own PUC preparations. Watching his son study reignited Mohan’s academic spark.
“While he took up Commerce, I enrolled for HEPS (History, Economics, Political Science, and Sociology) in Kannada medium,” Mohan told The Indian Express. “I was initially inspired by watching my son prepare. In a way, I motivated him, and he motivated me.”
Mohan committed fully to the challenge, enrolling at a tutorial centre in Thokkottu. He balanced a rigorous schedule, attending classes from 8 am to 11 am and again from 2.30 pm to 4 pm, all while managing his business. His three children, Pruthvi, Prakruthi, and Kshithij, became his support system, helping him with notes and keeping him focused.
Returning to academics after four decades was not without struggles. “I quit studies because my family depended on me financially back then. I had lost the touch of studying and writing,” Mohan said.
“Now, I am content because all three of my children have done well. It was finally my time to complete my education.”
The results brought double the celebration: Mohan passed all subjects in his first attempt, scoring 52 per cent in the Arts stream, while Kshithij cleared the Commerce stream with 67 per cent. Elated by his success, Mohan is already looking ahead; he now plans to pursue his long-cherished dream of studying law.
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