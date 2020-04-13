Amid lockdown, Mangaluru teen takes friend to apartment in suitcase

The student resorted to the bizarre attempt, frustrate at the apartment association denying permission to an outsider into the complex in view of the coronavirus scare. (Representational/Express photo) The student resorted to the bizarre attempt, frustrate at the apartment association denying permission to an outsider into the complex in view of the coronavirus scare. (Representational/Express photo)

In a curious incident at a apartment complex in the city on Sunday, a teenage student was caught while trying to sneak in his friend to his apartment by stuffing him inside a suitcase, police source said.

The student resorted to the bizarre attempt, frustrate at the apartment association denying permission to an outsider into the complex in view of the coronavirus scare.

His valiant effort, however, turned futile as the occupants in the complex grew suspicious about some movement inside the huge suitcase as he was dragging it in.

They made him open the suitcase there itself and were shocked to see his friend emerging out of it.

Immediately, the residents called up the police, who came and took the two to the station.

Later, the parents of both the students were summoned to the station.

No case has been registered in this connection, the sources said.

