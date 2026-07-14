Mangaluru police arrest 3 agents in crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis

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A day after detaining 11 alleged Bangladeshi nationals found staying and working at construction sites in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, the police on Tuesday arrested three people accused of facilitating the entry and employment of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.
The police identified the arrested men as Moyiddin Islam, Dilawar Hussain, and Rasul Islam—all from West Bengal. They brought workers from northern states to Mangaluru for construction work and, while claiming to arrange employment for Indian labourers, also allegedly facilitated the movement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
The number of alleged illegal Bangladeshis identified in Mangaluru recently has increased to 19.
The police found that the Bangladeshi nationals, who were detained on Monday, had allegedly entered the country without valid documents and later obtained identity documents showing West Bengal addresses. Four of them are minors.
The police said that Bangladeshi national identity cards, birth certificates, and other documents recovered from the detainees helped establish their nationality.
The police said Rasul Islam was traced and arrested in Kolkata with the help of the local police. He will be brought to Mangaluru on a transit warrant for further questioning.
Bangladeshis to be kept at detention centres
The case has been reported to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and further proceedings under relevant immigration laws are underway. Investigators are also examining whether more people are involved in the alleged interstate network and whether similar activities are taking place elsewhere in the coastal region.
Earlier, Mangaluru police had registered an FIR against a West Bengal-based agent in connection with the case. “Those identified as Bangladeshi nationals will be handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). They will be kept at detention centres as per the prescribed procedure until the FRRO passes orders on their deportation,” a senior police officer said.
“Our investigation is continuing. We are following up on every lead that emerges from these cases to identify if there are more illegal immigrants staying in the city. So far, our officers have verified more than 300 suspected individuals, and the majority were found to be Indian citizens. Those found to be Bangladeshi nationals are being dealt with strictly in accordance with the law,” the officer added.
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