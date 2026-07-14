Mangaluru police arrest 3 agents in crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis

The police are also examining if there are illegal immigrants elsewhere in Karnataka's coastal region. (File Photo)

A day after detaining 11 alleged Bangladeshi nationals found staying and working at construction sites in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, the police on Tuesday arrested three people accused of facilitating the entry and employment of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.

The police identified the arrested men as Moyiddin Islam, Dilawar Hussain, and Rasul Islam—all from West Bengal. They brought workers from northern states to Mangaluru for construction work and, while claiming to arrange employment for Indian labourers, also allegedly facilitated the movement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The number of alleged illegal Bangladeshis identified in Mangaluru recently has increased to 19.

The police found that the Bangladeshi nationals, who were detained on Monday, had allegedly entered the country without valid documents and later obtained identity documents showing West Bengal addresses. Four of them are minors.