Mangaluru: Ideal Ice Cream founder Prabhakar Kamath dies at 79

S Prabhakar Kamath, founder of Ideal Ice Cream and known for Pabba’s Ice cream parlour in Mangaluru passed away Saturday at the age of 79.

Prabhakar had suffered serious injuries after being hit by a scooter in an accident on October 28 in his hometown and died while being treated at a hospital.

Prabhakar started Ideal’s Parlour on Market Road in Mangaluru on May 1, 1975, which became a massive hit in the next two years. As on today, the retail network of Pabba’s business has spread across coastal Karnataka, north Kerala and South Goa.

Prabhakar was also fondly called ‘Pabbal Maam’ after the grand success of the ice cream parlour Pabbas on MG Road. While Prabhakar started his business with 14 flavours, his ice cream outlet became famous for ‘gadbad’, a speciality.

Prabhakar’s son Mukundi Kamath is now the proprietor of Ideal Ice Cream which has more than 1,500 dealers. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel in his tweet said Prabhakar’s Ideal Ice Cream contributed to make Mangaluru city famous internationally. He was into social and religious services too which made him famous.