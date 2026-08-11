Brother of Kerala NEET aspirant who died by suicide found dead in Karnataka

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Two months after a 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Kerala died by suicide, her elder brother, an automobile engineer in Dubai, was found dead in a hotel in Mangaluru on Monday.
According to the police, the victim, Arjun R Mahesh, 24, boarded a flight from Sharjah, arrived at Mangaluru airport on Sunday, and booked a room at Treebo Sky City Grand hotel. His family in Mukkood in Kerala’s Kasaragod district was allegedly unaware of his arrival.
Arjun was found dead inside his room on Monday, after the hotel staff, unable to get a response from him, alerted the Bajpe police. He left behind a note apologising to his mother and listed names of friends to be informed about his death, the police said.
Arjun’s younger sister, Aija, who was preparing for the NEET re-test after the paper leak, allegedly died by suicide at her hostel in Kottayam district on June 2. According to a police officer who spoke to his family members, Arjun travelled to India to perform the final rites and returned to Dubai.
“He was under emotional stress after he lost his sister. He had informed a couple of friends about his arrival in India but asked them not to tell his mother, Radhika. He had called her from Mangaluru airport on WhatsApp but did not inform her that he was in India,” the officer added. His family was reportedly anxious after discovering that his phone had been switched off from Sunday evening.
The Bajpe police have registered a case of unnatural death. Arjun’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.
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