Brother of Kerala NEET aspirant who died by suicide found dead in Karnataka

Arjun R Mahesh, 24, worked as an automobile engineer at Nissan in Dubai. According to the police, he was under emotional stress after his sister Aija's death in June. (Photos: Special arrangement)

Two months after a 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Kerala died by suicide, her elder brother, an automobile engineer in Dubai, was found dead in a hotel in Mangaluru on Monday.

According to the police, the victim, Arjun R Mahesh, 24, boarded a flight from Sharjah, arrived at Mangaluru airport on Sunday, and booked a room at Treebo Sky City Grand hotel. His family in Mukkood in Kerala’s Kasaragod district was allegedly unaware of his arrival.

Arjun was found dead inside his room on Monday, after the hotel staff, unable to get a response from him, alerted the Bajpe police. He left behind a note apologising to his mother and listed names of friends to be informed about his death, the police said.