Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Mangaluru: Dean of city college missing for a week; no leads yet, say police

Dr Urban D’Souza, dean of Father Muller College of Allied Health Science, told his wife he was going to a shop and left home on his two-wheeler late on September 25. He has been missing since then.

Dr D’Souza’s wife filed a missing report on September 26 at the Mangalore South City police station, after which the police constituted a search team to find him.

A week after Dr Urban D’Souza, dean of Father Muller College of Allied Health Science, went missing from his residence in Valencia, Mangaluru, the police are yet to find a lead in the case.

Dr D’Souza’s wife filed a missing report on September 26 at the Mangalore South City police station, after which the police constituted a search team to find him. However, according to police officials, no lead has been found so far. The police suspect that his phone network coverage was last traced near Ullal beach before it was switched off.

“Dr D‘Souza comes from an affluent family and we are yet to ascertain what led to his disappearance. The family said that they could not find any suspicion in his behaviour and have no clue why he left the house. We have so far not found any rivalry angle in this case. We have constituted a search team wherein police officials are searching for him,” a police official said.

As per reports, Dr D’Souza had told his wife that he was going to a nearby shop and left home on his two-wheeler late on September 25. He has been missing since then and later his mobile phone was also found to be switched off.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 04:19:58 pm
