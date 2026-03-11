Mangaluru duo arrested for routing global cyberfraud millions through 70 local mule accounts

The police said 37 bank accounts linked to the accused have been flagged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (Image generated using AI).

The Cyber Command Unit dismantled a “crypto-as-a-service” network operating out of Mangaluru, arresting two men for allegedly facilitating international cyberfraud, said the Karnataka Police Wednesday. The duo allegedly recruited local residents to provide mule accounts under the guise of a legitimate trading business.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Aneesh, 30, of Kasaba Bengre and Saleeth Ahmed M, 32, of Surathkal, were arrested following a complaint filed at the Mangaluru city cybercrime police station on March 10. The complainant, Mohammed Sinan, alleged that his acquaintances took control of his bank account for “trading” purposes, only to use it for cyberfraud transactions later.

The police filed a case under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Their investigation traced 37 bank accounts linked to the accused that have been flagged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). These accounts were connected to more than 88 cyberfraud complaints registered across the country, said the police. Banks have already frozen several of these accounts during the investigation.