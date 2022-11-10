Mangaluru court rejects mosque’s plea to dismiss suit claiming temple on its premises

The court of a civil judge and junior magistrate in Mangaluru has rejected an application filed by the authorities of a mosque in the Malalipete village in Mangaluru to reject a suit filed by two local activists to preserve structures in the mosque complex on account of the existence of an old temple.

The authorities of the Jumma Masjid at Malalipete approached the civil court with an application to reject a suit, filed by two activists to preserve the mosque complex, on the grounds that it was in violation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which bars conversion of places of worship of one religion into a place of worship for another religion.

The court rejected the application on the grounds that “the plaintiffs have not sought for any right to worship in the suit property or for removal of the Mosque and establishment of the temple.”

“Thus, in the opinion of this court, Sec.4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, is not applicable for the present case on hand. The civil court has jurisdiction to try the present suit,” the civil court said while rejecting the application of the Jumma Masjid Malalipete authorities.

The mosque authorities filed the application in the course of a suit filed by Malalipete activists Dhananjay and Manoj Kumar seeking to prevent the demolition of an old structure of the Masjid by the Masjid committee – which is considered a temple by some locals.

Dhananjay and Manoj Kumar asked the court in their suit to direct mosque authorities to prevent the dismantling of an “old tiled temple cum historical monument situated in the plaint schedule property or causing any loss or damages to the same or putting up new structure” before government authorities determine the nature of the structure on the premises.

The activists sought to preserve the structures on the mosque premises as a historical monument and “preservation of the same until the determination of the issues by the concerned government authorities, including the archaeological department”.