DA case: Mangaluru official gets 5 years imprisonment, Rs 34 lakh penalty

The judgment was pronounced on Monday by Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati.

A district court in Karnataka has held an official of the Mangaluru City Corporation guilty in a disproportionate assets case. According to an order pronounced by the third district and sessions court in the city, Assistant Town Planning Officer (ATPO) B P Shivaraju was sentenced to five years imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs 34 lakh.

The judgment was delivered 14 years after the Lokayukta Police filed a chargesheet in the case. During the investigation, the police had stated that a search on July 25, 2007 revealed Shivaraju to be in possession of assets accounting to Rs 30 lakh in excess of his known sources of income.

The chargesheet was filed by then jurisdictional Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhudev Mane after a team led by Inspector Prasanna V Raju conducted the raid.

Also read | CBI lays trap to arrest GST officer in alleged bribery case

The judgment was pronounced on Monday by Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati under Section 13 (1) (e) read with Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

While Shivaraj pleaded for a reduction in the quantum of punishment citing health issues, the Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor K S N Rajesh argued that the accused should be sentenced to maximum punishment as the case was related to corruption.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor adduced evidence of 27 witnesses, apart from producing 160 documents before the court.