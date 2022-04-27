Mangaluru cops suspended for ‘assaulting’ trio detained for heckling Muslim vendor

A police inspector and three constables were suspended in Mangaluru, Karantaka, for allegedly thrashing three right-wing activists who were detained for heckling a Muslim tender-coconut seller.

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said said that Bajpe police sub-inspector PG Sandesh and constables Praveen, Sunil and Syed Imtiyaz had been suspended after being accused of assaulting the trio in police custody.

Ismail, who has been a vendor in the city for 15 years, was stopped by three right-wing workers in the wake of the recent campaign against Muslim traders in the state, according to the police. On Sunday, Ismail filed a complaint against Mahesh Kateel and his associates and they were detained for questioning by the police. Protests erupted after their detention and a man who barged into the Bajpe police station was allegedly assaulted.

The police commissioner said that two of the right-wing workers were admitted to the Wenlock Hospital and one was under treatment at the Sanjivini Hospital. He said an internal inquiry conducted by assistant commissioner of police Mahesh Kumar found out that there were lapses on the police officials’ part.

Talking about the heckling of Ismail, the commissioner said that four months ago an order was passed to evict a few shops from the vicinity of a temple in Kateel town but it was not implemented.

On April 23, two members of a right-wing organisation picked up a fight with Ismail and others for doing business near the temple.

Soon after the incident, BJP MLA CT Ravi and other leaders visited the right-wing workers at the hospitals where they were being treated.

Sandesh, the suspended sub-inspector, told the local media that the right-wing men had been detained for questioning. “They had issued threats to Muslim businessmen, preventing them from doing business. We were aware of it and had warned them not to do so but they did not pay any heed.”