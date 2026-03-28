Mangaluru cooker blast case: Bengaluru court accepts main accused’s guilty plea

A special court for terrorism cases in Bengaluru has accepted a guilty plea filed by Mohammed Shariq, the main accused in the Mangaluru cooker bomb blast case. The blast occurred inside an autorickshaw in the coastal city on November 19, 2022.

Shariq, 27, who hails from Shivamogga, had initially pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges in the case on April 20, 2024. Later, he filed a guilty plea in December 2025, which the special court accepted on March 26. The court has scheduled a fresh hearing to record the plea.

“The application filed by accused No.1, Mr. Mohammed Shariq @ Shariq @ Mohammed Sharik @ Premraj Hutagi @ Premraj @ Gowli Arun Kumar, under Section 229 of the Cr.P.C., is hereby allowed. Since the application filed by accused No.1 u/S.229 of Cr.P.C is allowed, it is necessary to record the plea of accused No.1 again by reading over the charges already framed on 20.04.2024,” the special court said on Thursday.