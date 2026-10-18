Mangaluru church priest arrested for sexually abusing minor boys: Police

A church priest in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city was arrested on Sunday over allegations of sexually abusing minor boys, following an NGO’s intervention.

The police said they arrested Father Cyprian Pinto, associated with St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia, Mangaluru, at his relative’s house.

Father Pinto was arrested after the Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi brought the matter to the attention of the Mangaluru police commissioner. The police subsequently met the alleged victims and facilitated the filing of a complaint.

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Father Pinto, who has been in service since 1988, has reportedly abused many children in the past. “We have learnt that five victims were allegedly sexually assaulted. We are trying to collect more details in the case,” said a police officer.