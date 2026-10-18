Mangaluru church priest arrested for sexually abusing minor boys: Police

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A church priest in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city was arrested on Sunday over allegations of sexually abusing minor boys, following an NGO’s intervention.
The police said they arrested Father Cyprian Pinto, associated with St Vincent Ferrer Church in Valencia, Mangaluru, at his relative’s house.
Father Pinto was arrested after the Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi brought the matter to the attention of the Mangaluru police commissioner. The police subsequently met the alleged victims and facilitated the filing of a complaint.
Father Pinto, who has been in service since 1988, has reportedly abused many children in the past. “We have learnt that five victims were allegedly sexually assaulted. We are trying to collect more details in the case,” said a police officer.
According to the complaint, the priest lured a minor boy with chocolates and made inappropriate remarks before taking him into a room near the church’s sacristy, where he sexually assaulted him. The complaint alleged that the priest repeatedly touched the boy’s private parts during subsequent visits to the church.
It also stated that on August 14, around 6.30 pm, a minor who had gone to the church for a prayer-related discussion was taken to the receptionist’s room, where the priest allegedly hugged the child tightly and touched him inappropriately.
When the complainant discussed the alleged abuse with his friends, some reportedly said they too had been subjected to similar inappropriate behaviour by the priest, according to the complaint.
The boy, frightened by the alleged repeated abuse, later informed his parents. When the family reportedly approached the head of the Mangaluru diocese, he allegedly advised it to keep the matter confidential.
K V Stanley, a co-founder of Odanadi, said the matter reached the diocese in August.
“Instead of informing the competent authority, they conducted an internal inquiry, forming a committee. Pinto was sent on administrative leave. Parents sent a letter to the Directorate of Child Protection, Bengaluru, and then they forwarded it to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru. But no action was initiated. The parents approached us, and then I sent a letter to Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and spoke to him. Eventually, an FIR was registered,” he said.