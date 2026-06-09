Blackmailed over intimate photos and fake suicide note, Mangaluru businessman loses Rs 2.77 crore

The Youth Congress has expelled Nizam Ibrahim after his arrest in the case. (Photo by special arrangement)

A Mangaluru businessman was blackmailed into paying Rs 2.77 crore—first over his intimate photos and later over the blackmailer’s purported suicide note after he sought a Youth Congress leader’s help, the police said.

The Youth Congress expelled its Dakshina Kannada general secretary, Nizam Ibrahim, on Tuesday, six days after his arrest in the case, registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 308(5) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation). His associate Jitesh was also arrested in the case.

According to the FIR, the alleged extortion began in June 2024 when Jitesh contacted the businessman over the phone and sent his intimate photographs. He allegedly threatened to circulate the images online and send them to the businessman’s wife unless he paid Rs 35 lakh.