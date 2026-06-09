Blackmailed over intimate photos and fake suicide note, Mangaluru businessman loses Rs 2.77 crore

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A Mangaluru businessman was blackmailed into paying Rs 2.77 crore—first over his intimate photos and later over the blackmailer’s purported suicide note after he sought a Youth Congress leader’s help, the police said.
The Youth Congress expelled its Dakshina Kannada general secretary, Nizam Ibrahim, on Tuesday, six days after his arrest in the case, registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 308(5) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation). His associate Jitesh was also arrested in the case.
According to the FIR, the alleged extortion began in June 2024 when Jitesh contacted the businessman over the phone and sent his intimate photographs. He allegedly threatened to circulate the images online and send them to the businessman’s wife unless he paid Rs 35 lakh.
The businessman alleged that Jitesh later called him to a hotel in Kadri and threatened to detain him there until the money was paid. He also allegedly threatened to kill him if he refused. Fearing for his reputation and safety, the businessman handed over two cheques of Rs 10 lakh each and a cheque of Rs 15 lakh. However, only Rs 20 lakh could be withdrawn as the account did not have sufficient balance for the third cheque, the FIR states.
According to the complaint, when Jitesh again came to the businessman’s home in Maryhill in May 2024 and threatened him, he informed Nizam, who was then working in his company.
The FIR states that Nizam initially appeared to help the businessman. But a week later, Nizam told him that Jitesh had died by suicide, leaving behind a note mentioning his name. The businessman was allegedly shown photographs purportedly related to the suicide note and was threatened with criminal proceedings and imprisonment.
Nizam allegedly used the purported suicide story to pressure the businessman into making payments. According to the complaint, Nizam collected Rs 2.57 crore from him between June 2024 and January 2026.
The double deception came undone when the businessman later spotted Jitesh alive in Mangaluru. When confronted, however, Nizam allegedly continued to threaten the businessman.
On June 1, Jitesh allegedly contacted the businessman again, claiming to possess his intimate photographs and videos and demanding an additional Rs 10 lakh. Further, he allegedly threatened to kill him and falsely implicate him in a murder case by staging another suicide drama if the money was not paid.
Both the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.
The police are examining financial transactions and other evidence related to the alleged extortion and ascertaining if any others were involved in the operation.
Dakshina Kannada district Youth Congress president Ibrahim Nawaz expelled Nizam from the party.
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