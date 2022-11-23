Mangaluru blast suspect went under police radar by not using cellphones, says Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra

The Karnataka police failed to track down Mohammed Shariq, who was arrested in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case, even after his name cropped up in a terror plot in September because he did not use conventional modes of communication like cellphones, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

“He was not using a phone to communicate. His communications were personal in nature. Police were trying to find him but could not pick up his trail due to the efforts taken to conceal his tracks,” Jnanendra said.

On November 19, Shariq, 24, suffered burn injuries and was hospitalised after an IED device that he was transporting in an auto rickshaw in a suspected act of terrorism went off accidentally in Mangaluru.

According to Jnanendra, Shariq is suspected to have received guidance to execute an act of terrorism in the state. “He often travelled to Coimbatore. After he fled Karnataka (in August), he went to Coimbatore, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Kochi, and other places,” the Karnataka home minister said.

Questions have arisen over the Karnataka Police losing track of Shariq after his release from prison in August 2021 following eight months of incarceration in connection with a UAPA case over provocative graffiti written on the wall of a police station in Mangaluru.

Shariq was supposed to appear before the Mangaluru police once a week for a period of six months or till the filing of the charge sheet in the graffiti case as per a high court bail order in July 2021.

The Mangaluru police also filed a charge sheet in the graffiti case in July 2021 and Shariq and three associates appeared in court till October 2021 before the case was committed for trial in a sessions court in Mangaluru in November 2021. During the trial stage, Shariq appeared in the sessions court on April 26 and was released on the basis of the July 2021 high court bail order.

After his release on April 26 – against a surety paid by his sister – Shariq did not appear in court again for the trial of the two graffiti cases in Mangaluru while two of the accused, Maaz Ahmed and Sadath Hussain, made appearances. Four days before the blast in the autorickshaw, the trial court issued a summons for Shariq.

Shariq is suspected to have gone underground in August 2022 after investigations by the Shivamogga police into a case of communal violence provided evidence of his involvement in attempts to fabricate an IED in Shivamogga.

In September 2022, the Shivamogga rural police arrested two associates of Shariq, Maaz Ahmed and Syed Yasin, in a new case related to alleged attempts to make IEDs. They also launched a search and monitoring operation to find Shariq and claimed to have learnt that he was in Mysuru a week before he travelled to Mangaluru with the crude IED that went off accidentally.

“Any lapses that resulted in the police losing track of Shariq will be probed,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said this week in Mangaluru. “If any officials are found wanting (in discharging their duties), we shall take action against them,” he added.