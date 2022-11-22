Mangaluru blast case: Cops raid more locations across Karnataka

The Karnataka Police Tuesday carried out raids at many more locations across the state in connection with the Mangaluru bomb blast case.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told the media that among other places, the police also raided the residence of some relatives of the prime accused, Mohammed Shariq, at Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. Shariq is currently undergoing treatment.

Mohammed Shariq, the prime accused in the case, is currently undergoing treatment.

Jnanendra added, “Security has been beefed up at Father Muller Hospital where the suspect is undergoing treatment. There is no danger to his life.”

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We will take him in our custody and start interrogating him only after the doctor gives a medical fitness certificate.”

Shariq is under observation at the hospital due to the condition he was in, Kumar said, adding, his condition has remained unchanged. According to sources, the accused is under sedatives.

Kumar also dismissed social media rumours that another bomber had entered the city with Shariq. “It is a random video and is not of the accused,” he said, requesting people not to fall prey to such unverified videos.

Police deployment in sensitive areas, picketing and area domination exercises have been ramped up, he added.

Sources said that of the four people detained till Monday, one from Bengaluru was let off after questioning. “We have detained a few others while some suspects have been let off after,” the sources said.

A crude bomb had exploded in a moving autorickshaw Saturday in Mangaluru, causing fire and heavy smoke. The driver, Purushotham Pujari, and Shariq, the passenger, were among those who sustained burn injuries. The police added Purushotham is now stable and is talking to his relatives.