scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Mangaluru blast case accused shifted to Bengaluru hospital

A police official said that Shariq has sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and is presently recovering.

On November 19, a low-intensity bomb had gone off in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Mangaluru auto-rickshaw bomb blast case accused Mohammed Shariq, who was under treatment in the city, was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment Saturday.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Shariq was shifted to Bengaluru around 6 am on Saturday as per the recommendation of hospital doctors and authorities.”

On November 19, a low-intensity bomb had gone off in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. While it was suspected to be an accident initially, Karnataka Police chief Praveen Sood later said it was a terror act and the passenger was Shariq, 24, who also had sustained injuries. He was being treated at a private hospital in Mangaluru until Saturday.

A police official said that Shariq has sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and is presently recovering.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

On November 30, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case and after getting permission from doctors, the agency’s officials questioned Shariq in the hospital. He has been shifted to Bengaluru both for his treatment and for NIA officials to continue questioning him.

More from Bangalore

Shariq, who belongs to Shivamogga, was arrested for painting “pro-terror graffiti” on a wall in Mangaluru in November 2020 and was out on bail. He lived in many places with the help of fake documents and was suspected to be linked with anti-national elements.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 08:58:21 am
Next Story

Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists but concerns persist

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close