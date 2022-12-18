Mangaluru blast case accused shifted to Bengaluru hospital

Mangaluru auto-rickshaw bomb blast case accused Mohammed Shariq, who was under treatment in the city, was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment Saturday.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Shariq was shifted to Bengaluru around 6 am on Saturday as per the recommendation of hospital doctors and authorities.”

On November 19, a low-intensity bomb had gone off in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru. While it was suspected to be an accident initially, Karnataka Police chief Praveen Sood later said it was a terror act and the passenger was Shariq, 24, who also had sustained injuries. He was being treated at a private hospital in Mangaluru until Saturday.

A police official said that Shariq has sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and is presently recovering.

On November 30, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case and after getting permission from doctors, the agency’s officials questioned Shariq in the hospital. He has been shifted to Bengaluru both for his treatment and for NIA officials to continue questioning him.

Shariq, who belongs to Shivamogga, was arrested for painting “pro-terror graffiti” on a wall in Mangaluru in November 2020 and was out on bail. He lived in many places with the help of fake documents and was suspected to be linked with anti-national elements.