Mangaluru autorickshaw blast not ‘accidental’ but ‘act of terror’, says Karnataka DGP

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood Sunday said that a blast that took place in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru the previous day was “not accidental” but an “act of terror”.

On Saturday, a moving auto-rickshaw exploded in Mangaluru causing fire and heavy smoke. The driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries.

Praveen Sood tweeted, “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Sunday told the media that to probe the possible terror links, central agencies had reached Mangaluru. “This is not an isolated incident but we suspect some people linked to terror outfits are behind the act. We have informed central agencies who have already reached Mangaluru. We may get to know the people behind the act and the reason in the next two days,” said Jnanendra.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The Special team and the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team has collected the evidence and are ascertaining the reasons behind the incident. Some people have been injured. They are being treated for burns.”

Mangaluru, a communally sensitive region, went into a state of shock following the incident. Additional police were deployed across the city. Shashi Kumar said, “There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share with you whatever information we get.”