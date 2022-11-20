scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast not ‘accidental’ but ‘act of terror’, says Karnataka DGP

On Saturday, a moving auto-rickshaw exploded in Mangaluru causing fire and heavy smoke. The driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries.

Smoke rises (on extreme right) after an autorickshaw on a street, as seen from a CCTV camera from a nearby area, in Mangaluru city. (PTI)

Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood Sunday said that a blast that took place in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru the previous day was “not accidental” but an “act of terror”.

On Saturday, a moving auto-rickshaw exploded in Mangaluru causing fire and heavy smoke. The driver and a passenger were among those who sustained burn injuries.

Read also |Autorickshaw explodes in Karnataka, police begins probe

Praveen Sood tweeted, “It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.”

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra Sunday told the media that to probe the possible terror links, central agencies had reached Mangaluru. “This is not an isolated incident but we suspect some people linked to terror outfits are behind the act. We have informed central agencies who have already reached Mangaluru. We may get to know the people behind the act and the reason in the next two days,” said Jnanendra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The Special team and the FSL (Forensic Science Lab) team has collected the evidence and are ascertaining the reasons behind the incident. Some people have been injured. They are being treated for burns.”

More from Bangalore

Mangaluru, a communally sensitive region, went into a state of shock following the incident. Additional police were deployed across the city. Shashi Kumar said, “There is no need for people to panic. There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media. I will straightaway share with you whatever information we get.”

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 10:10:38 am
Next Story

Pune police confiscate bar’s music system over noise pollution

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement