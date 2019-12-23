Mangaluru anti-CAA stir: Siddaramaiah demands judicial inquiry into firing incident

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Source: Ralph Alex Arakal) Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (Source: Ralph Alex Arakal)

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa to order a judicial inquiry into the police firing incident, which killed two people in Mangaluru on December 19.

After visiting various spots from where violence was reported from the port city, Siddaramaiah said, “I strongly urge Yediyurappa to order for judicial investigation by sitting High Court judges. Only judicial investigation shall reveal the truth.”

He added, “I have no faith that the truth shall come out by handing over Golibbar (firing incident) case to the Central Investigation Department (CID).”

“Firing is done by the police. CID inquiry will be done by the police. Then how it is possible to know the truth? I demand a judicial probe in this case,” he told the media at Mangaluru.

Earlier in the day, the CM said the state government has decided to conduct both a CID and magisterial inquiries into the violent protests in Mangaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Taking stock of the situation in the city, where he was barred from entry till Sunday midnight, Siddaramaiah said, “I am regularly collecting the information about the incidents in Mangaluru. I request everyone to maintain peace and harmony.”

On Sunday, Yediyurappa had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of victims— Abdul Jaleel (49), a fish market worker, and Noushin Kudroli (24), a welder— who had died in the incident.

Later, addressing media at his Bengaluru residence, CM Yediyurappa had said, “Police resorted to firing when mob tried to storm the police station and steal arms. When people tried to disturb peace and indulge in arson and looting, should the police keep quiet? Are police not duty-bound to protect the innocents and property?”

The Opposition in Karnataka, including former CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, has been vocal in criticising the state government for supporting the police action.

“The CM has forgotten his responsibility and has had no courtesy even to visit those injured in police firing and lathi-charge. No government officials have visited hospitals yet to collect information of those injured,” he said slamming the government.

Kumaraswamy, who also visited Mangaluru on Sunday, handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He had also visited those injured in the incident admitted to hospitals in the city.

