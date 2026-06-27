Mangaluru activist held for abetting pregnant minor’s suicide, booked under Pocso

Aneesh Poojary was initially absconding following the girl’s death on Tuesday, but was caught by the police two days later following extensive search operations. (File photo for representational use)

A Mangaluru-based right-wing activist arrested for abetting the suicide of a pregnant minor girl was remanded in judicial custody by a local court on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Aneesh Poojary, was held after the girl left behind a death note blaming him.

The victim’s family accused Poojary of sexually exploiting her under the promise of marriage and then distancing himself, making the girl take the “extreme step”.

The Karnataka Police had initially registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) but changed it to a First Information Report (FIR) after the victim’s family formally lodged a complaint. The police said the 17-year-old girl had approached the right-wing organisation of which the accused is a member for help, but got no support from it.