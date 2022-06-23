After Mangalore University nod, three girls to change college ‘over hijab ban’

After Mangalore University made provisions for Muslim girls to change colleges in light of the Karnataka government’s hijab ban, a student of University College Mangalore in Hampankatte has got the transfer certificate while two other students have obtained no-objection certificates from other colleges.

The constituent college of the university has 44 Muslim girls, of whom 17 have not attended class for the past many weeks owing to uniform rules disallowing headscarves, which took effect after a syndicate meeting in May.

According to Anasuya Rai, principal of the college, one of the three girls who held a press meet questioning the university decision to enforce uniform rules on campus has tendered an apology to the college authorities and is attending online classes. An M Sc chemistry student hailing from Kerala was issued a transfer certificate after she applied for one citing ill health, Rai said.

In May, university vice-chancellor PS Yadapadithaya announced that girls who want to wear the hijab would be allowed to join colleges where rules allow it. “We are ready to facilitate their admission process to the new college. However, some girls asked us to find a college for them, which we have declined. The other girls have agreed to follow the rules and will be attending regular classes soon,” he had said.

In March, the Karnataka High Court dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, saying that wearing headscarves was not an essential religious practice in Islam.