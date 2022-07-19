Maneka Gandhi writes to Karnataka CM Bommai, seeks probe into tusker death

July 19, 2022 11:51:03 am
Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking a probe into the electrocution of an elephant in Hassan last year, alleging that the forest department, at the behest of local MP Prajwal Revanna, was trying to shield the accused. A forest officer involved in the investigation, however, denied the allegations and said that three accused have been arrested.
“Last year, a large tusker elephant (there are less than 1,000 left in India) was electrocuted by a farmer deliberately. The tusks were cut off and the elephant was buried with the help of a JCB. The tusks were offered for sale in Bengaluru. Animal welfare officers led by Sharath Babu worked closely with the Chennammanakere Achukattu police to seize the tusks. The accused were arrested, they confessed. The police dug up the carcass, took samples for laboratory certification and then handed over the carcass for disposal to the Hassan forest staff as per directions of the court,” the letter read.
The letter then alleged that Janata Dal (Secular) MP Revanna illegally got the case transferred to the forest department so that the matter could be closed. It also said that a range forest officer in Hassan was the main culprit behind this corruption and subversion of the law.
“Killing a severely endangered Schedule One animal is an extremely serious crime. The fact that forest officials are involved in the cover up at the behest of politicians is appalling. I would be deeply grateful if this entire case is taken away from the Hassan forest department and given to the vigilance department. RFO Hassan should also be investigated for corruption,” Gandhi wrote in the letter on Monday.
Subscriber Only Stories
However, a forest officer involved in the investigation told The Indian Express that the allegations were untrue. “The case was transferred to the forest department with the intention of going to the roots of the case and punishing the accused. Since the case was related to the forest department, we should be investigating it. We have taken custody of the tusks and the vehicle involved so that a fool-proof chargesheet could be filed,” the officer said.
The officer pointed out that two FIRs were filed in the case, in Bengaluru police and in Hassan. “It was wrong that FIRs were filed at two different places for a single crime. Since the case happened in Hassan, and the accused were from Hassan, and the entire matter was related to the forest department, it was appropriate for us to have investigated it,” the officer said, denying the involvement of any politician “to shield the accused” in the case.
“Through this letter only we in the forest department got to know the local MP was involved. In fact, the RFO has arrested three accused. The accused will be punished and the department will not bury the case,” the officer said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’Premium
Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aimsPremium
Latest News
Delhi PWD plans to install network boosters across city for better mobile connectivity
Supreme Court transfers pleas challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi High Court
Amitabh Bachchan stumped as 5-year-old asks him why he’s working at 80: ‘Go home and chill’
After hike, Karnataka Milk Federation reduces curd, lassi, buttermilk prices
Pune sees spike in dengue fever, 50 cases confirmed in two weeks
‘Kesariya’ draws comparisons to ‘Laree Chootee’ and folk song ‘Charkha’: Fans ask Pritam to ‘put more effort into plagiarism’
Koffee with Karan ep 3 teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu cuts Karan Johar off as he addresses her marriage, Akshay Kumar calls her ‘my jodidaar’
BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Along Kohima
What is ‘Turkey teeth’, the latest trend dentists are warning against?
Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of Nope
Judge reneged on promise in Roman Polanski abuse case, claims prosecutor
Apple iPhone 14 series: What we know so far about the next flagship phones