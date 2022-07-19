scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Maneka Gandhi writes to Karnataka CM Bommai, seeks probe into tusker death

Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi alleges that the forest department was trying to shield the accused in a case involving the electrocution of an elephant in Hassan last year, at the behest of local MP Prajwal Revanna. A forest officer involved in the investigation denied the allegations

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 19, 2022 11:51:03 am
The letter also said that a range forest officer in Hassan was the main culprit behind this corruption and subversion of the law.

Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking a probe into the electrocution of an elephant in Hassan last year, alleging that the forest department, at the behest of local MP Prajwal Revanna, was trying to shield the accused. A forest officer involved in the investigation, however, denied the allegations and said that three accused have been arrested.

“Last year, a large tusker elephant (there are less than 1,000 left in India) was electrocuted by a farmer deliberately. The tusks were cut off and the elephant was buried with the help of a JCB. The tusks were offered for sale in Bengaluru. Animal welfare officers led by Sharath Babu worked closely with the Chennammanakere Achukattu police to seize the tusks. The accused were arrested, they confessed. The police dug up the carcass, took samples for laboratory certification and then handed over the carcass for disposal to the Hassan forest staff as per directions of the court,” the letter read.

The letter then alleged that Janata Dal (Secular) MP Revanna illegally got the case transferred to the forest department so that the matter could be closed. It also said that a range forest officer in Hassan was the main culprit behind this corruption and subversion of the law.

“Killing a severely endangered Schedule One animal is an extremely serious crime. The fact that forest officials are involved in the cover up at the behest of politicians is appalling. I would be deeply grateful if this entire case is taken away from the Hassan forest department and given to the vigilance department. RFO Hassan should also be investigated for corruption,” Gandhi wrote in the letter on Monday.

Read |Karnataka: Two elephants fitted with radio collars to prevent human-animal conflict

However, a forest officer involved in the investigation told The Indian Express that the allegations were untrue. “The case was transferred to the forest department with the intention of going to the roots of the case and punishing the accused. Since the case was related to the forest department, we should be investigating it. We have taken custody of the tusks and the vehicle involved so that a fool-proof chargesheet could be filed,” the officer said.

The officer pointed out that two FIRs were filed in the case, in Bengaluru police and in Hassan. “It was wrong that FIRs were filed at two different places for a single crime. Since the case happened in Hassan, and the accused were from Hassan, and the entire matter was related to the forest department, it was appropriate for us to have investigated it,” the officer said, denying the involvement of any politician “to shield the accused” in the case.



“Through this letter only we in the forest department got to know the local MP was involved. In fact, the RFO has arrested three accused. The accused will be punished and the department will not bury the case,” the officer said.

