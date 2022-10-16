scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Mandya rape-murder: Karnataka govt announces Rs 10 lakh for family of minor victim

The 10-year-old’s body was found in the sump of an under-construction building in Mandya on Thursday. Investigation revealed that she was raped and murdered by her tuition teacher.

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a minor who was raped and murdered by her 51-year-old tuition teacher in the state’s Mandya district. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the compensation on Sunday.

The chief minister said the inhumane incident has shocked the region. “An FSL (forensic science laboratory) report is awaited, following which a chargesheet will be filed against the accused,” Bommai added.

The 10-year-old’s body was found in the sump of an under-construction building on Thursday. Investigation revealed that she was raped and murdered by her tuition teacher.

According to the police, the accused lured the victim with chocolate and took her to a deserted area where he raped and murdered her. The girl’s parents soon filed a missing complaint, following which the police discovered the body in the sump.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 07:05:18 pm
