Duty and dedication: How a Karnataka Police SI cracked UPSC exam in his fifth attempt

A serving police officer from Karnataka has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination while balancing his duties in the force. Sagar Ashwathappa, a Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) posted in Mandya, has cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, securing All India Rank (AIR) 641.

Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, felicitated him during the press conference held on Tuesday.

A native of Nenumanahalli village in Kolar taluk, Sagar completed his schooling in government institutions and later earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Instrumentation from Dr Ambedkar Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University.