Duty and dedication: How a Karnataka Police SI cracked UPSC exam in his fifth attempt

A serving police officer from Karnataka has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination while balancing his duties in the force. Sagar Ashwathappa, a Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) posted in Mandya, has cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, securing All India Rank (AIR) 641.
Seemant Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, felicitated him during the press conference held on Tuesday.
A native of Nenumanahalli village in Kolar taluk, Sagar completed his schooling in government institutions and later earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Instrumentation from Dr Ambedkar Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University.
He began preparing for the civil services in 2019, choosing Kannada Literature as his optional subject. Before joining the police department, Sagar worked at the Vidhana Soudha in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
Currently posted as a PSI in Mandya, Sagar is likely to be allotted services such as the Indian Police Service or the Indian Revenue Service.
“I used to study for about six hours a day — two hours in the morning before going to work and four hours after returning from work. I was weak in mathematics and it took me five attempts to clear the exam, but I never lost hope,” Sagar said.
“My parents come from an agricultural background and are not formally educated, but they always encouraged me. My seniors in the department supported me throughout,” he said, adding that he plans to attempt the examination again to join the Indian Administrative Service.
