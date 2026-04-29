3 doctors arrested in Mandya for illegal pregnancy scans on minors; government gynaecologist absconding

Three doctors have been arrested in Karnataka’s Mandya district for allegedly conducting illegal scans on pregnant minors without informing the police or child welfare authorities, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested doctors are Dr Divya Chetana of Chetana Maternity Centre, Dr Harshit of Navi Diagnostic Centre, and Dr Harish of Kushal Diagnostic Centre, all operating in KR Pet taluk. Another accused, Dr Priyanka, a gynaecologist at a government hospital, remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace her.

The arrested doctors have been remanded to judicial custody.

The case came to light after Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice B Veerappa took suo motu cognisance of complaints regarding illegal scanning practices, including cases involving pregnant minor girls. Acting on this, the Lokayukta police traced the diagnostic centres in KR Pet town allegedly engaged in unlawful activities.