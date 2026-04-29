3 doctors arrested in Mandya for illegal pregnancy scans on minors; government gynaecologist absconding

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Three doctors have been arrested in Karnataka’s Mandya district for allegedly conducting illegal scans on pregnant minors without informing the police or child welfare authorities, officials said on Wednesday.
The arrested doctors are Dr Divya Chetana of Chetana Maternity Centre, Dr Harshit of Navi Diagnostic Centre, and Dr Harish of Kushal Diagnostic Centre, all operating in KR Pet taluk. Another accused, Dr Priyanka, a gynaecologist at a government hospital, remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace her.
The arrested doctors have been remanded to judicial custody.
The case came to light after Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice B Veerappa took suo motu cognisance of complaints regarding illegal scanning practices, including cases involving pregnant minor girls. Acting on this, the Lokayukta police traced the diagnostic centres in KR Pet town allegedly engaged in unlawful activities.
According to investigators, the doctors violated provisions of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. However, allegations related to sex determination are currently under verification.
Minor girls who approached these diagnostic centres were allegedly scanned, but the cases were not reported to the police or child welfare authorities, as mandated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
Officials said further investigation is underway to determine the network’s full extent and identify other possible beneficiaries or facilitators.
A Lokayukta officer told indianexpress.com that the illegal diagnostic racket is suspected to have operated since 2023, wherein pregnant minors were allegedly subjected to unauthorised scans at a private diagnostic centre.
The arrests were made in connection with five FIRs registered at the KR Pet Town station. These are part of the 12 FIRs registered across Mandya’s urban and rural police stations in connection with the illegal diagnostic racket, naming 17 people, including a government doctor, private practitioners, a junior female health assistant, and an ASHA worker.
According to the officer, Dr Priyanka, the government doctor who is absconding, is believed to have referred patients to this centre due to the absence of a radiologist and requisite scanning facilities at the government hospital.
This alleged referral pattern is said to have contributed to minors approaching the private facility for such procedures. While the exact number of minors involved remains unclear, authorities have sought a detailed report from the health department on cases handled since 2023 and are awaiting further data.
The officer said that mandatory legal protocols were not followed, as neither the police nor the Child Welfare Committee were informed, and no medico-legal cases were registered, which would have otherwise triggered FIRs.
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