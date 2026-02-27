Mandya family donates organs of 19-year-old brain-dead son, saving 3 lives

In a remarkable act of generosity amid grief, the family of a brain-dead road accident victim from Karnataka’s Mandya district donated his organs, giving a new lease of life to three patients. The man suffered fatal injuries in a road accident, and was later declared brain-dead, after which his family consented to the organ donation.

Darshan, a resident of the Chikka Mandya village, was riding a two-wheeler on February 22 when he fell off the vehicle and sustained injuries. As it did not appear serious at first, he returned home and went to sleep. He was rushed to the hospital when his condition became serious, leading to the discovery of a serious internal brain haemorrhage.

He was then rushed to the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) at Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital.

However, despite tests and treatment, he showed no response. Two days later, a panel consisting of Dr Asima Banu, Special Officer, TECC; Dr Deepak, Medical Superintendent; and Dr Kavya M, Director/Dean, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, examined him and officially declared that he was brain-dead.

Darshan’s family decided to donate his organs after speaking to a Jeevasaarthakate, an organ donation facilitation team. “We are deeply grateful to the family members who, even in their moment of profound grief, made the noble decision to serve society and brighten others’ lives,” Jeevasaarthakate said in a statement.

After Darshan was declared brain dead, organ donation and transplant procedures were completed, including those of the liver, kidney, and heart valves. Later, his family members took his body back to Mandya for his final rites.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a panel member said that multiple organ donations were not substantially different from a single donation

“It is a similar setting for trained general and retrieval surgeons. You may also have heart or kidney surgeons to retrieve those organs. Usually, whichever organs are suitable for donation are taken. By chance, if the donor’s liver, for example, is bad, we would not take that,” said a member.

“People need to be made aware of organ donation. The concept is that there is a life after death. The family, though in grief, can take bold decisions and help society, as the number of recipients is more than the available donors,” the member said.

