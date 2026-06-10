Mandya merchant, 65, kills wife and son at home, dies by suicide at clothes store

The police said a dhoti was found near Prabhakar’s bed and is suspected to have been used in the crime. (File Photo)

A 65-year-old cloth merchant allegedly killed his wife and son before dying by suicide in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Tuesday, with preliminary investigations suggesting that financial distress and losses in his business may have driven him to take the extreme step.

The police identified the deceased as Prabhakar, his wife Jyoti, 55, and their son, Santosh, 30, all residents of Nehru Nagar in Mandya city. Prabhakar’s daughter lives in Bengaluru, while Santosh and his wife stayed with his parents in a rented house.

The Mandya East police believe the incident occurred between 5 am and 6 am on Tuesday, with preliminary findings indicating that Prabhakar suffocated or strangled his wife and son at their home before proceeding to his store named Kamadhenu, where he allegedly died by suicide.