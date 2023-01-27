Man who threw cash from Bengaluru flyover had stood at traffic signal as ‘beggar bizman’ in 2020

An event management company owner who created a sensation by throwing bundles of currency notes worth nearly Rs 4,000 from the City Market flyover in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on January 24 has pulled similar stunts in the past, including an `I am a beggar businessman’ stunt during Covid in 2020, where he begged in a suit at the City Market traffic signal.

Arun V, 30, who calls himself Anchor Arun and MC/VJ V Arun is the owner of an event management firm called V Dot 9 Events in west Bengaluru and also runs a foundation called Anchor Arun Foundation which is involved in philanthropy work with orphanages, old age homes, and facilities for the differently abled.

The event manager who also identifies himself as a marketing expert, motivational speaker, life coach, former kabaddi player, and event blogger has been booked by the Bengaluru police for the January 24 stunt of throwing currency notes in Rs 10 denominations on charges of causing a public nuisance and public obstruction. His action had created traffic snarls in the city as people raced to grab the currency notes.

#Bengaluru | A former Kabaddi player created a sensation on the K R Market flyover on Tuesday morning by throwing Rs 10 notes into the air. The police have located the man and are questioning him. Follow our live blog for more updates. https://t.co/MdBrJkF4RZ#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/0ogaEbXlAh — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) January 24, 2023

Arun who has been involved in organising several weddings, birthdays, and even New Year’s Eve parties, refused to speak about his intent in throwing the currency notes from the City Market flyover even as police claimed that it was a publicity stunt.

“I was the one who threw notes from the flyover. I will explain in a few days why I wore a clock on my neck and threw the currency notes,” he claimed. Close associates, including the owner of a co-working space where the offices of the event firm and a foundation operated by Arun V, claimed the businessman is obsessed with the idea of doing the most in 24 hours.

In 2020 Arun had begged at the City Market traffic signal saying he was a businessman experiencing loss due to the Covid crisis and wanted to raise Rs 10,000 to relaunch his business.

“The `I am a beggar businessman’ campaign was done during the Covid time in 2020,” he said, while asserting that his intention was to do good for the people.

“Only if I get an opportunity can I help others. My concept is to grow together. My intention is that I should not grow alone but along with those who are with me,” said Arun who has employed over a dozen people.

He justified his action as those directed towards story-telling and to help people whether students, homemakers, single mothers, widows, businessmen, businesswomen, and differently-abled people.

“I can market myself either offline or online. I cannot market myself offline by gathering hundreds of people and giving a speech. No one can make the time. If I market myself online then I need to tell people my intent. I have caught the attention of people now and I will tell them my intent in a few days,” the self-styled marketing expert claimed.

Some of his associates said that the event management firm owner was not an unstable person but someone deeply obsessed with being successful and contributing to society. “He is actually a person with good intentions. I would not say his mind is unstable,” said a co-worker.