Man who accused Karnataka minister of graft found dead: Congress, JDS demand Eshwarappa’s sacking, arrest

After a contractor involved in Karnataka government projects, who recently accused a minister of harassing him for “commissions”, was found dead in Udupi on Tuesday, Opposition Congress and JD(S) have lashed out at the BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “BJP’s 40% Commission Govt in Karnataka has claimed the life of their own Karyakarta. The victim’s pleas to the PM went unanswered. PM & CM are complicit. #BJPCorruptionFiles.”

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded action against the BJP leader involved — rural development minister K S Eshwarappa — asking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sack him.

According to the police, Santhosh Patil (40), a contractor and BJP member, was found dead at Shambhavi Hotel in Udupi on Tuesday morning. He is suspected to have died by suicide, the police said.

Patil had recently alleged that rural development minister K S Eshwarappa had been harassing him for commissions to clear bills for contracts he had taken up over a year ago. Eshwarappa had then filed a defamation case against him. Patil had also claimed that Eshwarappa should be held responsible if something happened to him.

“Everyone knows it is a murder. Santhosh died after levelling corruption allegations against KS Eshwarappa. The BJP state government should file an FIR against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Eshwarappa should immediately be arrested and dismissed from the Cabinet,” Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar also urged the state government to file an FIR against Eshwarappa. “Eshwarappa must be arrested under IPC Section 302. Corruption is at an all-time high under the BJP. This issue of 40% commission has not been raised by us. The registered contractors’ association has raised this issue and now it has reached here,” Shivakumar said.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Dear Friends of the BJP, At least show guts to speak for a fellow BJP worker! The wife of BJP Worker, Late Santosh Patil is crying and telling how she had to sell her jewellery to fulfil the insatiable lust of Corruption. Will Sh. J.P. Nadda speak up?”

A group of Congress workers protested outside Eshwarappa’s Bengaluru residence, demanding his resignation.

JD(S) too demanded Eshwarappa’s resignation over the case. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “Till Eshwarappa comes clear of these allegations after a fair investigation, he should resign from his post.”

Eshwarappa told the media he did not know Santhosh Patil. “I am not wrong in this case. After I filed the defamation suit, a notice was sent to him(Santhosh). Now I have learnt through you(media) that he has killed himself. Other than that, I don’t know anything else,” Eshwarappa told reporters in Mysuru. .

CM Bommai ruled out Eshwarappa’s resignation, while saying the police would conduct a transparent investigation into the contractor’s death.