scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Man wearing ‘Pay CM’ shirt booked for ‘criminal intimidation’ in Karnataka

The arrested was identified as Akshay Kumar, a Congress worker from Vijayapura, who had come to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Police removing the 'Pay CM' t-shirt that Kumar wore. (Express Photo)

During the second day of Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the police arrested a Congress worker wearing a ‘Pay CM’ t-shirt Saturday.

The arrested was identified as Akshay Kumar, a Congress worker from Vijayapura, who had come to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Recently, Congress had launched a campaign against the ruling BJP government highlighting an alleged corruption. Posters were installed across the city which carried QR-coded images of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with a “Pay CM” logo.

The state unit of Congress has been targeting the BJP with allegations of corruption by quoting allegations made by the Karnataka Contractors Association in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2021, which stated that the demand for bribes in the state had risen from 10 per cent to 40 per cent under the BJP government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

Kumar, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was seen wearing a t-shirt which carried the ‘Pay CM’ Logo. Friday, the Gundlupet police registered an FIR under Section 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code. Saturday, as the padayatra moved ahead, Kumar was once again seen wearing the same t-shirt when the police arrested him.

A video of the police hitting Kumar and forcing him to remove the t-shirt went viral. Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, “I condemn the act of rowdyism by the police on our party worker who was wearing a #PayCM shirt. I urge @CMofKarnataka to immediately suspend this rowdy police.#PayCM.”

More from Bangalore

This came in the backdrop of flexes and hoardings of Bharat Jodo Yatra being torn a day before Rahul Gandhi entered Karnataka.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 07:36:32 pm
Next Story

Pay hike for Maharashtra police officials posted in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement