Man wearing ‘Pay CM’ shirt booked for ‘criminal intimidation’ in Karnataka

During the second day of Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the police arrested a Congress worker wearing a ‘Pay CM’ t-shirt Saturday.

The arrested was identified as Akshay Kumar, a Congress worker from Vijayapura, who had come to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Recently, Congress had launched a campaign against the ruling BJP government highlighting an alleged corruption. Posters were installed across the city which carried QR-coded images of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with a “Pay CM” logo.

The state unit of Congress has been targeting the BJP with allegations of corruption by quoting allegations made by the Karnataka Contractors Association in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2021, which stated that the demand for bribes in the state had risen from 10 per cent to 40 per cent under the BJP government.

Kumar, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, was seen wearing a t-shirt which carried the ‘Pay CM’ Logo. Friday, the Gundlupet police registered an FIR under Section 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code. Saturday, as the padayatra moved ahead, Kumar was once again seen wearing the same t-shirt when the police arrested him.

A video of the police hitting Kumar and forcing him to remove the t-shirt went viral. Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, “I condemn the act of rowdyism by the police on our party worker who was wearing a #PayCM shirt. I urge @CMofKarnataka to immediately suspend this rowdy police.#PayCM.”

This came in the backdrop of flexes and hoardings of Bharat Jodo Yatra being torn a day before Rahul Gandhi entered Karnataka.