Man, with clock around his neck, throws currency notes from Bengaluru flyover, likely to face police action

The City Market police in Bengaluru have issued a notice to a man who threw hundreds of Rs 10 currency notes from the K R Market flyover Tuesday morning.

The police identified the man as Arun K, an employee of an event management firm, and were questioning him. They visited his house in Nagarbhavi and issued a notice for an offence leading to public nuisance. They said the man denied charges of being mentally unstable.

In the morning, Arun arrived at the flyover on a scooter, dressed in a coat and pants and with a wall hanging from his neck, and started throwing notes down on the road below where a crowd gathered seeing his action. An associate was filming him throwing the notes. He did not comment on the motive behind his action.

The police claimed the act was a publicity stunt and they were contemplating a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 283 B for obstruction of public movement.