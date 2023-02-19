Man throws acid at minor girl for rejecting proposal in Karnataka, arrested

The Karnataka Police in Ramanagara have arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly throwing acid at a 17-year-old girl after she repeatedly rejected his advances.

The police identified the accused as Sumanth, a resident of Kanakapura, 60 km away from Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the girl was walking near her home with her younger brother on Friday evening.

“Sumanth proposed to her and she rejected him again. Sumanth was carrying a bottle containing acid. He threw it at her face. The victim screamed out of pain, and residents rushed to the spot. By then, Sumant fled from the spot on a two-wheeler,” said the police.

“The victim was rushed to Bengaluru for further treatment. She suffered second-degree burns on her eye, partially damaging it,” said an officer.

The police arrested the accused from a friend’s room near Sathanur Saturday.

The Kanakapura town police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Investigations revealed that Sumant had been harassing the girl for nearly a year. “The acid used is not an industrial-grade material and was diluted. However, it can cause damage as well,” said an officer.

On Saturday, Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar visited the victim’s family members and said that the government had zero tolerance towards such incidents. “The victim sustained injuries on the back, shoulders and eyes. She is responding well to the treatment and we will provide all assistance to the victim’s family,” the minister said.