Man teams up with friend to kill grandfather over property dispute, held

A 20-year-old man teamed up with his friend and killed his 70-year-old grandfather over property dispute in Bengaluru on August 17, said the police Saturday and added that the duo was arrested from Mysuru.
The victim was identified as Puttaiah, who worked as laboratory assistant at Kendriya Vidyalaya and lived alone at Surabhi Layout in Yelahanka after his wife died in 2017. The accused have been identified as Puttaiah’s grandson Jayanth, a resident of Mysuru and his friend Yasin Ahmed, 22, a resident of Gorur in Hassan district. Jayanth’s father Chandru is the second son of Puttaiah, said the police.
On August 17 morning, Jayanth and Yasin came to the residence of Puttaiah and smothered him to death before fleeing, said the police. The incident came to light after Naveen P, one of the sons of Puttaiah, called him over the phone. When the father did not respond, Naveen went to his house and found him dead, said the police. Initially, Naveen thought his father might have fallen from the cot but it was later discovered that Puttaiah’s face was swollen and soaked in blood, added the police. The gold ring in his finger was missing, said the police based on the complaint registered by Naveen.
During the probe, the police found out that Jayant was unhappy with his grandfather for not parting with the property and not helping him to get bank loans. The police said they suspected Jayant’s involvement as he had previously fought with his grandfather over property issues and his mobile phone was active in the same area at the time of death.
Subscriber Only Stories
Puttaiah had four children, including three sons, and all live separately, the police said.
JDU national executive, council to meet on Sept 3, 4 in Patna
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Kerala judge’s remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselves about sexual assault
Rakesh Tikait alleges arrest by Delhi Police, security bolstered at borders ahead of farmers meet at Jantar Mantar
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Check how to apply for 2756 vacancies
Sonam Kapoor says becoming a mother is a ‘selfish decision’: ‘They didn’t choose to come into this world’
Ambala Cantonment: CBI arrests 2 Army officers in bribery case
Ludhiana: Body of 8-year-old child recovered from canal, uncle arrested
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
Spy camera in charger: Man who blackmailed friend with private videos held in Bengaluru
Masaba Gupta spills ‘friendly advice’ on living a fulfilling life
Anand Mahindra takes note of man who made an electric jeep from scratch
Kapil Sharma serves a new ‘deadly look’ ahead of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4 premiere
Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested