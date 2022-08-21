Man teams up with friend to kill grandfather over property dispute, held

A 20-year-old man teamed up with his friend and killed his 70-year-old grandfather over property dispute in Bengaluru on August 17, said the police Saturday and added that the duo was arrested from Mysuru.

The victim was identified as Puttaiah, who worked as laboratory assistant at Kendriya Vidyalaya and lived alone at Surabhi Layout in Yelahanka after his wife died in 2017. The accused have been identified as Puttaiah’s grandson Jayanth, a resident of Mysuru and his friend Yasin Ahmed, 22, a resident of Gorur in Hassan district. Jayanth’s father Chandru is the second son of Puttaiah, said the police.

On August 17 morning, Jayanth and Yasin came to the residence of Puttaiah and smothered him to death before fleeing, said the police. The incident came to light after Naveen P, one of the sons of Puttaiah, called him over the phone. When the father did not respond, Naveen went to his house and found him dead, said the police. Initially, Naveen thought his father might have fallen from the cot but it was later discovered that Puttaiah’s face was swollen and soaked in blood, added the police. The gold ring in his finger was missing, said the police based on the complaint registered by Naveen.

During the probe, the police found out that Jayant was unhappy with his grandfather for not parting with the property and not helping him to get bank loans. The police said they suspected Jayant’s involvement as he had previously fought with his grandfather over property issues and his mobile phone was active in the same area at the time of death.

Puttaiah had four children, including three sons, and all live separately, the police said.