scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Man teams up with friend to kill grandfather over property dispute, held

Jayant was unhappy with his grandfather for not parting with the property and not helping him to get bank loans, said the police.

On August 17 morning, Jayanth and Yasin came to the residence of Puttaiah and smothered him to death before fleeing, said the police.(Express Photo)

A 20-year-old man teamed up with his friend and killed his 70-year-old grandfather over property dispute in Bengaluru on August 17, said the police Saturday and added that the duo was arrested from Mysuru.

The victim was identified as Puttaiah, who worked as laboratory assistant at Kendriya Vidyalaya and lived alone at Surabhi Layout in Yelahanka after his wife died in 2017. The accused have been identified as Puttaiah’s grandson Jayanth, a resident of Mysuru and his friend Yasin Ahmed, 22, a resident of Gorur in Hassan district. Jayanth’s father Chandru is the second son of Puttaiah, said the police.

On August 17 morning, Jayanth and Yasin came to the residence of Puttaiah and smothered him to death before fleeing, said the police. The incident came to light after Naveen P, one of the sons of Puttaiah, called him over the phone. When the father did not respond, Naveen went to his house and found him dead, said the police. Initially, Naveen thought his father might have fallen from the cot but it was later discovered that Puttaiah’s face was swollen and soaked in blood, added the police. The gold ring in his finger was missing, said the police based on the complaint registered by Naveen.

During the probe, the police found out that Jayant was unhappy with his grandfather for not parting with the property and not helping him to get bank loans. The police said they suspected Jayant’s involvement as he had previously fought with his grandfather over property issues and his mobile phone was active in the same area at the time of death.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...
More from Bangalore

Puttaiah had four children, including three sons, and all live separately, the police said.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 03:59:19 pm
Next Story

JDU national executive, council to meet on Sept 3, 4 in Patna

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

4

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

5

Xavier’s VC on professor termination row: “We could have terminated her service, but her progress would have been difficult”

Featured Stories

Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Kerala judge's remarks: Her guilty dress and other lies men tell themselv...
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
4 years, 16 arrests: The many twist and turns of Elgaar Parishad case
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Express Opinion

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi
Noida

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Can't declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement