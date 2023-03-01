Man stabs woman to death in Bengaluru for rejecting marriage proposal over caste issue

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death Tuesday evening in Bengaluru after she refused the marriage proposal of a man citing caste differences. The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the Omega Healthcare office in the Murugeshpalya area of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Leela Pavithra, who belonged to Andhra Pradesh. The police have arrested the accused Dinakar, 28, who is also from Andhra Pradesh.

A police officer said Leela was an MSc graduate and was working with Omega Healthcare. Dinakar worked with Logis Healthcare located in Domlur. The officer said they had been in love for the last five years and she had talked to her parents about marrying Dinakar. However, the officer added that her family members had refused the marriage proposal citing caste differences.

Dinakar who got to know about it was furious about it and on Tuesday, he waited for Leela to come out of her office. As she came outside, he stabbed her multiple times in her stomach, neck, and chest and fled from the spot.

Local residents rushed Leela to a nearby hospital where doctors declared she was brought dead, a police officer said.

The Jeevan Bhima Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are probing the matter further. Dinakar is in police custody and is being questioned.