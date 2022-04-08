Man sets son on fire over financial dispute, arrested in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly set his son on fire over a financial dispute in broad daylight with chilling videos showing him engulfed in flames trying desperately to save himself.

According to police, 55-year old Surendra, a native of Rajasthan allegedly threw paint thinner on his 25-year old son Arpit on the roadside and then set him on fire on April 1 at Azad Nagar near Chamrajpet. The chilling video shows Arpit engulfed in flames trying desperately to save himself. He succumbed to burn injuries a week later on Thursday.

The CCTV footage showed the man, who was in the construction business, and his son coming out of their warehouse. The son was seen standing near his two-wheeler. The father sprinkled something, believed to be paint thinner on Arpit’s body and later threw the burning matchstick on him. Arpit, engulfed in flames, ran on the road. The passersby and those working in the warehouse went to his rescue, doused the flames and rushed him to the Victoria Government Hospital. Police have arrested Surendra and registered a case of murder against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The reason behind the murder is suspected to be irregularities in financial dealings, which irked Surendra.