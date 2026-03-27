Man hacks wife to death, runs car over her body in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi; murder caught on camera

The Kalaburagi police said the man's parents were inside the vehicle when he hacked his wife to death.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMar 27, 2026 11:28 AM IST
Kalaburagi murder case has shocked Karnataka after a man allegedly killed his wife in a brutal public attack and ran a car over her body, police said.Kalaburagi murder case has shocked Karnataka after a man allegedly killed his wife in a brutal public attack and ran a car over her body, police said.
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A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in a brutal attack in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday, after which he reportedly ran over her body with a car before fleeing.

The Kalaburagi police said Shaila, a native of Baramati in Maharashtra, was killed by Akshay Jadhav, while the couple was returning from a visit to the Dattatreya shrine at Ganagapur near Balurgi village.

The incident took place around 11.30 am and was witnessed by several people, some of whom recorded it on their mobile phones. While a few tried to intervene by throwing stones, they were unable to stop the attack.

The police said the accused stopped the vehicle near Balurgi, dragged Shaila onto the road, and attacked her with a sickle before running the car over her. She died of her injuries at the scene.

According to a police officer, Akshay works as an auto-rickshaw driver. Shaila’s family has alleged that he and his parents had been harassing her over dowry.

“The car they were travelling in did not belong to Akshay and had been rented. At the time of the incident, his parents were seated in the vehicle. Before the attack, Akshay pushed the driver out and then hacked his wife to death,” the officer said.

Investigators are examining whether his family members played a role in the crime.

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A case has been registered and the investigation into the motive is ongoing, said the police.

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