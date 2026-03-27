Man hacks wife to death, runs car over her body in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi; murder caught on camera

Kalaburagi murder case has shocked Karnataka after a man allegedly killed his wife in a brutal public attack and ran a car over her body, police said.

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in a brutal attack in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday, after which he reportedly ran over her body with a car before fleeing.

The Kalaburagi police said Shaila, a native of Baramati in Maharashtra, was killed by Akshay Jadhav, while the couple was returning from a visit to the Dattatreya shrine at Ganagapur near Balurgi village.

The incident took place around 11.30 am and was witnessed by several people, some of whom recorded it on their mobile phones. While a few tried to intervene by throwing stones, they were unable to stop the attack.