Man run over after fight over cigarette lighter in Bengaluru; dashcam exposes murder

The police said that while Hedge tried to flee in his car, Prashanth chased it and clung to the vehicle’s door to prevent him from running away

A 35-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly run over by a car following a dispute over a cigarette lighter after a cricket match in Bengaluru Saturday night.

According to the Bengaluru police, the deceased has been identified as Prashanth M, a bodybuilder and resident of Veerasandra, and the accused is Roshan Hegde, 38, an engineer who lives in K R Puram. The accused and the victim knew each other, the police added.

M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City), said Prashanth and Hedge were there to play cricket, and were drinking beer after the match. “They got into a fight over a cigarette lighter. It turned violent, and they attacked each other with beer bottles. During the fight, Hegde suffered a cut on his tongue after Prashanth hit him,” Narayana added.