Man run over after fight over cigarette lighter in Bengaluru; dashcam exposes murder

The Bengaluru police said the accused and the victim knew each other, and were in Electronic City to play cricket.

A 35-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly run over by a car following a dispute over a cigarette lighter after a cricket match in Bengaluru Saturday night.

According to the Bengaluru police, the deceased has been identified as Prashanth M, a bodybuilder and resident of Veerasandra, and the accused is Roshan Hegde, 38, an engineer who lives in K R Puram. The accused and the victim knew each other, the police added.

M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City), said Prashanth and Hedge were there to play cricket, and were drinking beer after the match. “They got into a fight over a cigarette lighter. It turned violent, and they attacked each other with beer bottles. During the fight, Hegde suffered a cut on his tongue after Prashanth hit him,” Narayana added.

The police said that while Hedge tried to flee in his car, Prashanth chased it and clung to the vehicle’s door to prevent him from running away. Hegde accelerated the car and rammed into a tree and the compound wall. Prashanth suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

A passerby called the emergency helpline 112, and reported it as a road accident. However, the dash camera and other evidence showed that it was a murder and not an accident.

According to police sources, Prashanth was upset that his team had lost the cricket match, and it was one of the reasons for the fight. “His family is totally devastated as they were planning his wedding and had almost completed the construction of a new house,” the police said.

The police arrested Hegde and have taken him into custody for further probe. He has been admitted to a private hospital in police custody.

The Hebbagodi police have registered a case of murder, and are further probing the case.

