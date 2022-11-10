Man pushes daughter into canal in suspected honour killing in Karnataka, travels over 2,000 km before being arrested

In yet another suspected honour killing reported in Karnataka, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his minor daughter by pushing her into a canal for being in a relationship with a man from another caste in the state’s Ballari district. The arrested man has been identified as Omkar Gowda, 45, a manager in a bar in the locality, according to the police.

Gowda recently came to know that his daughter and Nagaraj, a man who worked in the same bar, were in a relationship, said the police. He was furious that his daughter, 15, was in a relationship with a man from another community. While Gowda is a Lingayat, Nagaraj belongs to the Kuruba community.

Gowda had questioned his daughter over her relationship with Nagaraj and both had fought multiple times over it, said the police. He was also furious that she was using a mobile phone to chat with Nagaraj and decided to kill her. On October 31, Gowda took his daughter to a theatre but as the movie had already begun, he took her to a restaurant and later to a temple.

According to the police, he brought her some jewellery and while heading back home at night, he stopped his two-wheeler near a canal. He went towards the canal and called his daughter pretending to be curious about some movement in the water. When she came near him, he pushed her into the canal. Even as she screamed for help, Gowda left the place, said the police.

An investigating official said Gowda later parked his two-wheeler near his friend’s house and went to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Gowda’s wife Padmavathi panicked after her husband and daughter did not come home and approached the local police to file a missing person report on November 1.

The official said they found Gowda’s mobile phone was active at times and was tracked. “He left Tirupati, travelled to Bengaluru and Hubballi, and Pandharpur in Maharashtra. We managed to nab him when he was near Koppal.”

During interrogation, he confessed he killed his daughter because she was in love with Nagaraj. The police said they have booked him under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been sent to judicial custody.

The police said they have not been able to recover the body of Gowda’s daughter as the canal heads to a huge lake.

In October, a man and his relatives were held after they killed his 17-year-old daughter and her boyfriend in the Bagalkot district of the state. The father had killed his daughter for being in a relationship with a ‘lower’ caste man.