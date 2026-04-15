‘Couldn’t bear her suffering’: Bengaluru man pushes bedridden mother to death from terrace

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A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his elderly mother by pushing her from the terrace of a residential building in RR Nagar, Bengaluru, Wednesday afternoon, the police said.
The victim, Savithramma, 72, had been paralysed and bedridden for the past four to five years. The police arrested the accused, Venkatesh, a sales executive.
The family resided in a rented house on the second floor of a three-storeyed building in BEML Layout. According to the police, Venkatesh, who lived with his wife and mother, allegedly carried Savithramma to the terrace and pushed her off the building.
“She fell to the ground and died on the spot. Passersby who noticed the incident alerted the police,” a police officer said. The police said the wife was at work, not at home, when the incident occurred.
Police teams rushed to the scene and conducted a spot inspection. During the initial probe, suspicion fell on Venkatesh, who was present at the house. He was taken in for questioning and later allegedly confessed to the crime.
“During interrogation, the accused stated that he was distressed over his mother’s prolonged illness and claimed he could not bear her suffering,” the officer said.
The police said there were no immediate indications of external involvement, and the act appears to have been carried out solely by the accused.
A case of murder has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. “We have secured the accused and are verifying all aspects, including his statement and the sequence of events leading up to the incident,” the officer added.
Further investigation is underway.
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