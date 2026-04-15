‘Couldn’t bear her suffering’: Bengaluru man pushes bedridden mother to death from terrace

The accused, Venkatesh, a sales executive, allegedly targeted the victim, 72-year-old Savithramma, who had been paralysed and bedridden for the past four to five years.(Source: Express Photo)

A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his elderly mother by pushing her from the terrace of a residential building in RR Nagar, Bengaluru, Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

The victim, Savithramma, 72, had been paralysed and bedridden for the past four to five years. The police arrested the accused, Venkatesh, a sales executive.

The family resided in a rented house on the second floor of a three-storeyed building in BEML Layout. According to the police, Venkatesh, who lived with his wife and mother, allegedly carried Savithramma to the terrace and pushed her off the building.

“She fell to the ground and died on the spot. Passersby who noticed the incident alerted the police,” a police officer said. The police said the wife was at work, not at home, when the incident occurred.