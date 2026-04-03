Man posing as Infosys executive allegedly defrauds Karnataka company of nearly Rs 6 crore promising CSR grants, arrested

The complainant later discovered that the representations were allegedly false, the documents fabricated, and no CSR funds were ever sanctioned. (Credit: Pixels)

The Bengaluru police Friday arrested a person for allegedly impersonating a senior corporate official and defrauding a company of nearly Rs 6 crore by promising CSR grants.

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The arrest followed a complaint last month by Sridhar Thimappa, an executive at Mysore Mercantile Company. The complainant alleged that a person named Gagan N Deep approached them, falsely claiming to be the Regional Head (Corporate Social Responsibility) at Infosys Ltd. The accused reportedly asserted that he worked under senior Infosys officials Harsh J and Niladri Prasad Mishra.

The accused expressed interest in the activities of the Heggunje Rajeeva Shetty Charitable Trust, which is run by Mysore Mercantile Company, and assured that he could facilitate CSR funding from Infosys. To further the deception, he allegedly sent a team of 4-5 individuals, including persons identified as Chethan and Tejas, to Udupi, Mangaluru, and other locations to assess the Trust’s activities.