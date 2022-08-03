Man poses as gay to rob techie in Bengaluru, 3 held

August 3, 2022 4:06:33 pm
The Bengaluru police said Wednesday they arrested three men for allegedly robbing a software professional after one of them posed as gay on a dating app.
The police said that the arrested have been identified as Sameer Pasha, Mohammad Ismail and Salman Khan, all residents of Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. According to police sources, the victim, who is active on dating application for gays, met one of the accused virtually and decided to meet in person at the palace grounds in Bengaluru on July 23.
When the victim arrived at the place around 8.30 pm, the accused attacked him and robbed his laptop worth Rs 1 lakh and other valuables.
The victim filed a complaint with the police the next day. The police said that they are continuing a probe to find whether the accused had trapped more people on such dating applications as many victims may have not come forward to complain.
The police said that the accused were arrested based on the technical evidence and that they assumed that the victim would not approach the police.
